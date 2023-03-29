Left Menu

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein case, plaintiffs' lawyer says

JPMorgan is defending in Manhattan federal court two lawsuits seeking damages over its dealings with Epstein: a proposed class action by Epstein's accusers and a case brought by the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a home. The bank is also suing Jes Staley, a former private banking chief and later Barclays Plc chief executive who had been friendly with Epstein.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 06:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 06:04 IST
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein case, plaintiffs' lawyer says

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon will be interviewed under oath in connection with the bank's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the late sex offender and a former client, a lawyer involved in the litigation said on Tuesday.

The deposition is expected to occur in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim to have been sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking. JPMorgan declined to comment.

Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013, with the last five years coming after he had pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge. JPMorgan is defending in Manhattan federal court two lawsuits seeking damages over its dealings with Epstein: a proposed class action by Epstein's accusers and a case brought by the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a home.

The bank is also suing Jes Staley, a former private banking chief and later Barclays Plc chief executive who had been friendly with Epstein. JPMorgan wants Staley to reimburse it for eight years of compensation and damages it might incur in the other lawsuits.

The Financial Times earlier reported Dimon's expected deposition. Citing a person familiar with an internal JPMorgan probe, the newspaper said there was no record found of Dimon being in direct communication with Epstein or included in any discussion over retaining him as a client.

On March 9, a federal judge ordered JPMorgan to give the U.S. Virgin Islands documents concerning Dimon from 2015 to 2019, after Epstein had been dropped as a client, rejecting the bank's claim that the territory was on a "fishing expedition". Deutsche Bank AG, where Epstein was a client from 2013 to 2018, is also being sued by the financier's accusers.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell at age 66 in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023