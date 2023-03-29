Left Menu

Three die after excavator falls on car in Telangana

Three members of a family, including a couple, were killed and four others injured when an excavator machine being transported on a tractor-trolley fell on a car in which they were travelling in Nizamabad district.The mishap took place in Bheemgal on Tuesday night when one tyre of the tractor-trolley burst and the excavator on it slid and fell on to the car that was passing by from the opposite direction, a police official said on Wednesday, based on preliminary investigation.One man died on the spot and two women died on the way to a hospital.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 14:46 IST
Three die after excavator falls on car in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family, including a couple, were killed and four others injured when an excavator machine being transported on a tractor-trolley fell on a car in which they were travelling in Nizamabad district.

The mishap took place in Bheemgal on Tuesday night when one tyre of the tractor-trolley burst and the excavator on it slid and fell on to the car that was passing by from the opposite direction, a police official said on Wednesday, based on preliminary investigation.

One man died on the spot and two women died on the way to a hospital. Four others who were injured in the accident were undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said. The deceased include the man, his wife and elder sister (all aged between 43 to 48), police said, adding that seven people of the family had been returning in the car to their home after visiting a temple, when the accident took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023