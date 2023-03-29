Russia's Wagner chief says battle for Bakhmut damaged his forces

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Wednesday that fighting to take control of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut had "practically destroyed" the Ukrainian army but also "badly damaged" his forces.

"The battle for Bakhmut today has already practically destroyed the Ukrainian army, and unfortunately, it has also badly damaged the Wagner Private Military Company," Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)