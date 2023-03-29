Special court acquits former BJP MLA in road-blocking case

A special court for MP/MLA on Wednesday acquitted former BJP MLA Sangit Som in a road-blocking case. While Som was acquitted his private guards Virender Singh, Jaipal Singh and Kamboj Singh were awarded two-year imprisonment in the case. Special Judge Mayank Jaiswal passed this order. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 7,500 on each of the three convicts after holding them guilty in the case, Assistant Prosecution Officer Arvind Kumar Bhati said. Som and his three private guards were present in the court during the hearing. Bhati said police had registered a case against Som and his three private guards in the Civil Line police station area here on March 17, 2009. It is alleged that Som and his three private guards blocked the road while protesting against the deteriorating law and order situation during the then-BSP regime.

