Three students injured in group clash during Gurugram college fest

Three students of a private college in Farrukhnagar were injured in a clash that broke out between two groups during a college fest.

The incident took place in the parking area of the college on Monday evening where a Fest-cum-Star Night was organized.

During the event, unidentified youths attacked the students standing in the parking area. It is alleged that more than 20 youths brought sticks, iron rods and knives and unleashed attacked on them.

Three students were injured in the attack and the accused managed to escape.

According to the complaint filed by BBA student Bhupendra, a resident of Jhanjhraula village, the clash broke out around 7.30 pm when he was having a conversation with his friends Surya, Vijay and others standing in the parking area of the college.

''In the meantime, more than 20 youths came with sticks, iron rods and knives in their hands and attacked them without any reason. The windshield of his car was also broken. When we tried to run inside the college, they chased and beat them again and ran away. Before leaving they also threatened to kill us. In the attack me and my two friends were injured and I got seven stitches on my head,'' Bhupender said in his complaint. He added that he has identified four accused.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified accused under sections 147 (riots), 148 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Tuesday.

''We are trying to identify the accused and they will be arrested soon'', said head constable Vijay Singh, the investigating officer.

