Full Cyclone Gabrielle Recovery Taskforce meets formally

The full Cyclone Gabrielle Recovery Taskforce has met formally for the first time as work continues to help the regions recover and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Taskforce, which includes representatives from business, local government, iwi and unions, covers all regions affected by the January and February floods and cyclone.

“Associate Cyclone Recovery Minister Barbara Edmonds and I joined the taskforce for some of their meeting yesterday. I was pleased to see the focus and seriousness with which they are treating the job ahead,” Grant Robertson said.

“The recovery and rebuild from these weather events will take some time, not only in the immediate aftermath – but as we look to the future to ensure we rebuild in a more climate resilient way.

“We are committed to a locally-led recovery, supported by central government. The work of the Taskforce will ensure not only that local perspectives are included, but that the views of business and communities are understood.

“As previously announced the taskforce is establishing a number of sub-groups that will include the insurance and banking sectors, infrastructure, utilities and telecommunications.

“There’s no doubt that the Taskforce has a big job in front of it, and I am confident that alongside the regional agencies and supported by central government we can successfully recover and rebuild the affected communities and regions,” Grant Robertson said.

The full membership of the taskforce is:

Sir Brian Roche (chair)

Bayden Barber

Adrian Littlewood

Katie Murray

Selwyn Parata

Craig Renney

Anne Tolley

Leeann Watson

