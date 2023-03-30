Left Menu

Maha: Cooperatives society dept official held for Rs 20 lakh bribery

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 30-03-2023 11:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 11:48 IST
A cooperative societies department assistant registrar was nabbed by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in Nashik district, an official said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old accused, posted in Niphad, was caught red-handed while he took a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in Mumbai Naka area here on Wednesday for not taking action in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act probe against the complainant's father, the official said.

The assistant registrar has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway, he added.

