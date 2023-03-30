MP: Two minor brothers drown in well in Raisen district

Two minor brothers drowned in a well at a village in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

The victims had gone out for grazing their goats at a farm in their native Bhanvargarh village and entered the well to take bath when the incident occurred, sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Sunil Barkade said.

The deceased boys are identified as Prashant (14) and Priyansh (12), he said.

''When the boys did not return home, their mother went towards the farm in search of them. There she found that their clothes were lying above the well and when she peeped in, she found that both of them were floating motionless in the water body,'' he said.

She immediately raised an alarm, after which the local residents gathered at the spot. The police later fished out their bodies from the well and sent them for autopsy.

Further investigation is underway in the matter, he added.

