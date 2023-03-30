Left Menu

Court orders investigation against Belur MLA, 14 others in illegal allotment of govt land

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 23:36 IST
Court orders investigation against Belur MLA, 14 others in illegal allotment of govt land
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Thursday directed police to investigate the allegations against Belur MLA Lingesh K S and 14 others in a criminal case of alleged grant of 2,750 acres of government land to private parties.

The complaint against them was filed by city-resident KC Rajanna.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the MP/MLA court, J Preetha, ''This complaint is referred to SHO (Station House Officer) of Belur police station, Belur taluk, Hassan district, under Section 156(3) of CrPC for investigation.'' The investigation report is to be submitted to the court by July 7.

The complainant claimed that the MLA, who is the chairman of the Taluk Land Regularisation Committee, conspired with the others, including the members of the committee, to illegally allot 2,750.86 acres of land (by providing farming chits) to powerful persons who were ineligible, minors and from Bengaluru by way of fake documents.

''Land reserved for ex-servicemen, Hemavathi Reservoir Project and Yagachi Reservoir Project is also disposed illegally through Akrama Sakrma land grants,'' the complainant said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023