Left Menu

Fire erupts in godown in north Delhi

A fire broke out in a godown in north Delhis Nirankari Colony on Friday, officials said. No casualty has been reported.The fire department received information regarding the blaze at 1 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. The blaze was brought under control at 1.30 pm and cooling process is underway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:13 IST
Fire erupts in godown in north Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a godown in north Delhi's Nirankari Colony on Friday, officials said. No casualty has been reported.

The fire department received information regarding the blaze at 1 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. The blaze was brought under control at 1.30 pm and cooling process is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023