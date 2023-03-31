Fire erupts in godown in north Delhi

A fire broke out in a godown in north Delhi's Nirankari Colony on Friday, officials said. No casualty has been reported.

The fire department received information regarding the blaze at 1 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. The blaze was brought under control at 1.30 pm and cooling process is underway.

