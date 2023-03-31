Tunisia introduces water quota system
Tunisia on Friday introduced a quota system for potable water and banned its use in agriculture until Sept. 30 because of drought, the agriculture ministry said.
It also banned the use of potable water to wash cars, water green areas and clean streets and public places, adding that violators will be punished.
