4 killed in house blast in UP's Bulandshahr

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 31-03-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 15:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four people died in a suspected gas cylinder blast in a house here on Friday, police A call was received in the afternoon regarding a cylinder blast in a house built in the middle of the fields in Nayagaon in Kotwali Nagar area, SSP Shlok Kumar said The house where the explosion took place was destroyed, police said.

Some cylinders have been found and police, district administration, fire brigade and CMO teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations, the SSP said.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said that there was an explosion in a house built in the middle of the fields and the bodies of four people have been recovered so far. A forensic unit has also been called to collect evidence, the SSP said.

People around are being questioned and necessary information is being obtained in this regard, he said. The DM said that some cylinders and drums have also been found on the spot and all aspects are being investigated to ascertain the reason behind the blast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

