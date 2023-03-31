Left Menu

SIU welcomes sentencing of traffic officials guilty on fraud

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:55 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the sentencing of four traffic officials after they pleaded guilty on multiple fraud counts.

The four officials – Joyce Selepe, Ida Mdluli, Thembi Mavuso and Mduduzi Nkutha – were sentenced to fines of between R30 000 and R80 000 or between two and five years’ imprisonment with two to five further years suspended.

The corruption busting unit said the four were arrested with four others in 2019 following an investigation into “a scam used by the officials to fraudulently dump heavy motor vehicle licence fees, arrears, and penalties which enabled operators to avoid payment”.

“The SIU was authorised -under Proclamation R37 of 2017- to investigate the allegations of serious maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct by employees, officials, or agents of the Department of Transport and unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property as well as registration and licensing of motor vehicles,” the SIU said.

The unit’s investigation also included various other allegations of:

Fraud in the registration of motor vehicle ownership or licensing details.

Issuing of driving licences, learner's licences or professional driving permits.

Conversion of foreign driving licences and military driving licences to driving licences, issuing of roadworthy certificates; or issuing of operator fitness cards.

“The SIU is also investigating the entering of, changing, tampering with, or manipulation of, data or information on the electronic National Traffic Information System in a manner that was contrary to applicable legislation, manuals, policies, procedures, prescripts, instructions or practices of, or applicable to the Institutions and resulted or could potentially result in the circumvention of the payment of licensing fees, penalties or any other outstanding moneys due to the State,” the SIU said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

