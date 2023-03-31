Left Menu

ATMIS and Somali Police step up joint patrols to tame insecurity during Ramadan

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:58 IST
ATMIS and Somali Police step up joint patrols to tame insecurity during Ramadan
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Somalia

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Police component and the Somali Police Force (SPF) have stepped up joint patrols in the capital, Mogadishu to tame insecurity during Ramadan.

 

On Wednesday a team of officers led by Barrie Yusuf, ATMIS Joint Operation Command Centre (JOCC) Team Leader and Lt. Ali Mohamed Ousman, SPF Head of Operations at Wadajir Police Station District, conducted search operations that included mounting snap checkpoints on main roads and access routes leading to government buildings and offices.

“The importance of this joint patrol is for the residents to know that ATMIS is working alongside them round the clock to improve security,” said the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yusuf.

The patrols are expected to provide both proactive and reactive responses to security situations.

DSP Yusuf reiterated that teamwork will be critical in ensuring Mogadishu is safe during and after Ramadan.

His remarks were echoed by Lt. Mohamed who emphasized that ATMIS and SPF officers must remain vigilant to thwart or prevent any planned attacks by terrorists.

“The importance of this patrol is to reduce the attacks from terrorist groups,” said the officer who has served in the SPF for four years.

Lt Mohamed urged ATMIS to redouble its efforts in collaborative operations to combat insecurity in Mogadishu and its environments.

“The patrols have so far accomplished many things, including increased public safety and security stability,” added Lt. Mohamed.

The patrols, supported by ATMIS Individual Police Officers (IPOs) and the Formed Police Unit (FPU), have enabled Mogadishu residents to transact businesses and move freely during the holy month of  Ramadan.

ATMIS  Police and SPF are also conducting joint patrols in the Federal Member States as part of efforts to build the capacity of the local security forces.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023