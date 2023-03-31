Left Menu

2 interstate drug smugglers held in J-K's Samba; Rs 16 lakh cash, heroin seized

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:03 IST
2 interstate drug smugglers held in J-K's Samba; Rs 16 lakh cash, heroin seized
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two interstate drug smugglers were arrested and recovered over Rs 16 lakh cash and heroin from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Friday said. The accused, Harpreet Singh alias Raju alias Happy and Ranjeet Singh alias Kalu of Amritsar, have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

A police party signalled a car bearing a Punjab registration number to stop but the driver tried to escape checking at Tapyal naka point, they said.

The vehicle was chased and stopped and during the search, Rs 16.71 cash and heroin worth Rs 20,000 was recovered, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused at Police station Ghagwal and the car has been seized.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba Benam Tosh said that during the last two and half months, 17 heroin suppliers including three women smugglers have been arrested in Samba district and action under the law has been initiated against several other drug smugglers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023