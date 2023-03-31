Left Menu

Fake Max hospital website looking for potential kidney sellers; FIR lodged

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 31-03-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 19:27 IST
Max healthcare has filed a police complaint against unknown people for creating a fake website in its name soliciting kidney sellers online.

The website also mentions the name of Dinesh Khullar, a doctor of the hospital, police on Friday said.

According to a complaint filed by Hardik Gandhi on behalf of Max Healthcare Institute Limited, the hospital came to know about the fake website a few days ago.

The website, which solicits people to contact them if they want to sell a kidney, also shows up when searched on Google, the complaint read.

''Max Healthcare Limited is strictly against the black market and trafficking of human kidneys in any manner whatsoever and the present complaint is to unearth the accused persons who are under the garb of fake identity and fake website using the decades-long and hard-earned reputation and goodwill of the complainant,'' read the complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 66-C of the IT Act at Cyber Crime, South, Police Station Thursday night, a senior police officer.

