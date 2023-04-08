US Justice Department probes leak of classified military documents

The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it has begun a probe into the leak of several classified U.S. military documents that have been posted on social media.

"We have been in communication with the Department of Defense related to this matter and have begun an investigation. We decline further comment," a Justice Department spokesperson said on Friday.

The documents offered a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine and other U.S. national security secrets pertaining to the Middle East and China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)