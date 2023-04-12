Left Menu

ED conducts searches in money laundering case against Atiq Ahmad

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday conducted fresh searches in Uttar Pradesh as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and those linked to him, sources said.The raids are being carried out at a dozen locations, including Prayagraj and its adjoining areas, they said.Ahmad is expected to reach Prayagraj from the Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat for his production in a local court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 11:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted fresh searches in Uttar Pradesh as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and those linked to him, sources said.

The raids are being carried out at a dozen locations, including Prayagraj and its adjoining areas, they said.

Ahmad is expected to reach Prayagraj from the Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat for his production in a local court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. He is being brought by a Uttar Pradesh Police team by road.

Pal and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

Based on a complaint lodged by Pal's wife, a case was registered on February 25 against Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on March 26 also taken Ahmad from the Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj to produce him in a court.

In 2021, the ED had attached assets worth over Rs 8 crore of Ahmad and his wife as part of the money laundering investigation against them. It had conducted some searches at that time too.

The agency had said its probe found that ''Ahmad, through criminal activities, used to earn dirty money in cash and it was deposited/placed in his and his relative's bank accounts''.

''It has also been noticed by ED that funds are being credited in their accounts from various firms and companies being run by his aides,'' it said.

