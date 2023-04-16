U.S., UAE, Saudi Arabia agree Sudan parties must end hostilities, Blinken says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he had consulted with the ‍foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates ‍on clashes in Sudan.

They agreed it was essential for the involved parties to immediately end hostilities without any preconditions, Blinken said in a statement.

