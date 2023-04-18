Vice Adm Krishna Swaminathan assumes charge as Controller of Personnel Services

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumed charge as Controller of Personnel Services on 17 Apr 23. The Flag Officer was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 Jul 87 and is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, USA.

A recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, the Admiral has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career including the command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash; the missile corvette INS Kulish; the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore; and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

On promotion to the Flag rank, he served as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi and played a key role in the conduct of all training in the Indian Navy. He was also instrumental in raising the Indian Navy Safety Team that oversees operational safety across all verticals of the Navy. He then went on to head the work-up organisation of the Navy as the Flag Officer Sea Training, after which he was privileged to be chosen for the extremely prestigious appointment of Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet. After commanding the Sword Arm, he tenanted the appointment of Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group and Advisor Offshore Security and Defence to the Government of India. He was later appointed as Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command, a position he held till assuming his current assignment.

Admiral Swaminathan's educational qualifications include a BSc degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; MSc in Telecommunications from Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi; MA in Defence Studies from King's College, London; MPhil in Strategic Studies from Mumbai University; and PhD in International Studies from Mumbai University.

