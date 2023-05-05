Left Menu

Man kills nephew to hide relationship with his mother

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 05-05-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 18:32 IST
A man allegedly strangled his 12-year-old nephew to death to hide his illicit relationship with the boy's mother in Baldirai area here Friday, police said.

They said Shiva, a resident of Gaura Bara Mau village, was killed at 10.30 am and there were strangulation marks on the child's face and throat, Station House Officer Amarendra Bahadur Singh said.

Police said prima facie the crime seems to have been committed to hide an illicit relationship between the accused, Sonu, and the boy's mother. ''The accused has been detained and he is being questioned about the incident,'' the SHO said.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

