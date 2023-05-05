Left Menu

Maha: Three booked for duping man of Rs 25 lakh in investment scheme

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-05-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 20:07 IST
Maha: Three booked for duping man of Rs 25 lakh in investment scheme
An offence has been registered against three persons in Maharashtra's Nagpur for allegedly duping a man of Rs 25 lakh in an investment scheme, police said on Friday.

The complainant, who hails from Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, has alleged that the accused had promised returns to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore in two days if he invested Rs 25 lakh in their money doubling scheme, an official said.

However, when the complainant approached the accused two days later, they started avoiding him and allegedly gave excuses and threatened him, he said.

An offence under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and one of the accused has been taken into custody, the official added.

