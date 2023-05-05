Maha: One held for cheating senior citizen of Rs 1.52 cr in Nagpur

One person has been arrested for allegedly duping a senior citizen of Rs 1.52 crore on the pretext of allotting him a plot of the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) by preparing forged documents, police said on Friday.

The police have registered a case against three persons under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and one of them has been arrested, an official said.

Gajanan Anandrao Deolikar (70), a resident of Sewagram in Wardha, alleged that the accused had prepared bogus documents of a plot and informed that it was being sold by the NIT for Rs 1.52 crore, he said.

The victim gave the amount to the accused between December 12, 2018 and April 3, 2023 and later found out that he had been duped using forged documents, the official said.

