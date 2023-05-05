Labourer stabbed to death by cab driver near Sarai Kale Khan

An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death during a fight allegedly by a cab driver near Sarai Kale Khan in southeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

The victim was identified as Akash, and the cab driver who stabbed him as Rupesh Kumar. Kumar fled leaving his car behind and is still at large, police said.

According to police, on Thursday Kumar was on his way driving his cab, when he saw Akash and a few others beating a man up.

He made a PCR call and then intervened in the fight, making the attacking gang pick a fight with him. Soon a few locals too joined Akash's side and in the melee that followed Kumar stabbed Akash, police said. After the incident, Kumar decamped leaving his car behind, which was ransacked by the locals, they said.

A call was received at 4.31 pm Thursday with the caller stating that his brother-in-law had been stabbed in the stomach.

Police reached the spot and found that a labourer named Akash had been stabbed and taken by his relatives to AIIMS where he died, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Police in their investigation found that four people, including the victim, were going towards Sarai Kale Khan from Gurudwara Bala Sahib side, when they got into an altercation with an unknown person and started beating him, the DCP said.

A case of murder has been registered at Sunlight Colony Police Station against Kumar. Efforts are being made to nab him, police added.

