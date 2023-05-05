No new ships authorized on Friday for Ukraine grain Black Sea exports - UN
Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 21:47 IST
Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations failed to reach agreement on Friday to authorize any new vessels to carry out Black Sea grain exports, deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said.
Haq said daily inspections of previously authorized ships continued.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
