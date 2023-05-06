Left Menu

Indian-origin retired man charged with killing his 77-year-old wife in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 06-05-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 19:11 IST
Indian-origin retired man charged with killing his 77-year-old wife in UK

A 79-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with murder after he surrendered and admitted to assaulting and killing his wife in east London, media reports and police said.

Tarsame Singh appeared in court on Thursday for the charge of murdering his 77-year-old wife Maya Devi at their residence, a Met police release said on Thursday.

Maya Devi was found battered to death at her residence, the BBC reported. Singh handed himself into a police station near the couple's home in Hornchurch, East London on Tuesday evening after which the officers rushed with paramedics where Maya Devi was found with severe head injuries, the report said.

"Although a person is in custody, this is still an active investigation and we are gathering as much information as possible,'' Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers was quoted as saying.

The police have asked the local people for any information they might have regarding the crime to help them solve the case.

''We have a family desperately trying to understand what has happened - your information could give them the answers they need and deserve,'' Rogers said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023