Six Ukrainian explosives experts killed in shelling
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 22:40 IST
Russian shelling killed six Ukrainian explosives experts engaged in demining operations in the southern Kherson region, the Ukrainian emergency services said on Saturday.
The emergency services, in a report on Telegram, said two other members of the demining team were injured, along with a female nurse, and were being treated in hospital.
