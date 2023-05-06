Left Menu

Goa: Club at Anjuna beach raided as part of drug probe

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-05-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 23:20 IST
''Incriminating materials'' were recovered from a club on Anjuna Beach during a drug case probe on Saturday, Goa police said.

The club was raided after two recently arrested drug peddlers claimed during interrogation that drugs were sold there, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi.

''Many incriminating materials were seized and sent for forensic examination as they are suspected to have traces of drugs," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

