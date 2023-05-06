Goa: Club at Anjuna beach raided as part of drug probe

''Incriminating materials'' were recovered from a club on Anjuna Beach during a drug case probe on Saturday, Goa police said.

The club was raided after two recently arrested drug peddlers claimed during interrogation that drugs were sold there, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi.

''Many incriminating materials were seized and sent for forensic examination as they are suspected to have traces of drugs," he added.

