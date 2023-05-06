Left Menu

J'khand govt suspends arrested IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-05-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 23:52 IST
J'khand govt suspends arrested IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, arrested in connection with alleged illegal land deals, was suspended by the Jharkhand government on Saturday, an official said.

The Enforcement Directorate produced him before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, which remanded him to six days of ED custody.

''Chhavi Ranjan, Director, Social Welfare, Jharkhand is suspended with immediate effect after his arrest by Enforcement Directorate, regional office under section 19 of the PMLA Act, 2002,'' a notification issued by the state government said on Saturday evening.

It added that Ranjan was suspended ''under the provisions of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal Rules) 1969." The 2011-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre was arrested late on Thursday and taken into ED custody, after he was interrogated for around 10 hours.

The special court had on Friday sent Ranjan to Birsa Munda Central Jail, Hotwar.

The ED sought a 10-day custody to question the former Ranchi deputy commissioner, the official said.

Ranjan's lawyer Abhishek Krishna Gupta said he will again be produced in court on May 12.

The investigating officer of the case also recorded a statement of Ranjan under provisions of PMLA.

The ED had also quizzed Ranjan on April 24 and on April 13, when searches were carried out at his premises and those of some others in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal.

The central agency is investigating more than a dozen land deals, including one pertaining to defence land, wherein a group of mafias, middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly ''connived'' in forging deeds and documents from as early as 1932.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023