Haridwar: Mazar, temple demolished in anti-encroachment drive

In an anti-encroachment drive, the Haridwar district administration in Uttarakhand on Saturday demolished a 'mazar' and a temple allegedly built illegally on roads here, officials said. The mazar at Aryanagar was more than three decades old while the Hanuman temple built under a flyover at Singhdwar on the Haridwar-Delhi highway was nearly 50 years old, sources said. Two days ago, the administration demolished mazars built illegally at two places.

Deputy Collector Puran Singh Rana said that this action is being taken constitutionally on the orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court. He said that the law and order situation is normal at present and no one would be allowed to take law into their hands.

Describing the actions as fair, Rana said that illegal encroachments on government properties would be demolished irrespective of the community those belong to.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)