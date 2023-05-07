Left Menu

Haridwar: Mazar, temple demolished in anti-encroachment drive

In an anti-encroachment drive, the Haridwar district administration in Uttarakhand on Saturday demolished a mazar and a temple allegedly built illegally on roads here, officials said. Two days ago, the administration demolished mazars built illegally at two places.Deputy Collector Puran Singh Rana said that this action is being taken constitutionally on the orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 07-05-2023 00:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 00:44 IST
Haridwar: Mazar, temple demolished in anti-encroachment drive
  • Country:
  • India

In an anti-encroachment drive, the Haridwar district administration in Uttarakhand on Saturday demolished a 'mazar' and a temple allegedly built illegally on roads here, officials said. The mazar at Aryanagar was more than three decades old while the Hanuman temple built under a flyover at Singhdwar on the Haridwar-Delhi highway was nearly 50 years old, sources said. Two days ago, the administration demolished mazars built illegally at two places.

Deputy Collector Puran Singh Rana said that this action is being taken constitutionally on the orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court. He said that the law and order situation is normal at present and no one would be allowed to take law into their hands.

Describing the actions as fair, Rana said that illegal encroachments on government properties would be demolished irrespective of the community those belong to.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023