The four delegates agreed to maintain regular consultations and follow up on the matters discussed throughout the day, the White House said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 07:58 IST
US NSA meets Doval in Saudi Arabia, both to meet again in Australia this month

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit K Doval in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the White House said, adding that the two leaders are scheduled to meet again in Australia later this month on the sidelines of the Quad Summit.

This is the first meeting between Doval and Sullivan after they launched the ambitious India US ICET (Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology) dialogue here in January. Sullivan is currently travelling to Saudi Arabia.

''National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval on May 7 in Saudi Arabia to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world,'' the White House said Sunday in a readout of the meeting.

''Sullivan also held bilateral meetings with the Crown Prince, Sheikh Tahnoon, and Mr. Doval to discuss bilateral and regional matters. He looks forward to further consulting with Mr. Doval on the margins of the Quad Summit later this month in Australia,'' the White House said.

With Crown Prince Mohammed, he reviewed significant progress in talks to further consolidate the now 15-month long truce in Yemen and welcomed ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the war to a close, as well as covering a range of other issues.

''Mr. Sullivan thanked the Crown Prince for the support Saudi Arabia has provided to US citizens during the evacuation from Sudan. The four delegates agreed to maintain regular consultations and follow up on the matters discussed throughout the day,'' the White House said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

