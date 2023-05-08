Road crash in UP leaves five dead

A speeding truck rammed into a van in Dewa area here, leaving five people returning from a marriage function dead and three others injured, police said on Monday.

The victims were returning to Hardoi from Barabanki when the accident took place on Sunday night Those killed have been identified as Baijnath (45), Chandra Prabha (40), Satyendra (42), Aradhya (92) and Kamlesh (46).

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be serious.

