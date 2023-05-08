Left Menu

West Bengal CM, Guv mourn deaths in Kerala boat capsize

Bose, who hails from Kottayam district of Kerala, extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the mishap.Dr CV Ananda Bose is deeply grieved by the painful incident of a recreational boat capsizing in Thooval Theeram in Tanur, Kerala, claiming precious lives.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-05-2023 12:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 12:31 IST
West Bengal CM, Guv mourn deaths in Kerala boat capsize
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed deep grief over the boat capsizing in Kerala that killed 22 people. Bose, who hails from Kottayam district of Kerala, extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the mishap.

''Dr CV Ananda Bose is deeply grieved by the painful incident of a recreational boat capsizing in Thooval Theeram in Tanur, Kerala, claiming precious lives. Dr Bose expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of the hapless victims of the mishap,'' his office tweeted.

Banerjee said she was deeply shocked by the incident.

''I mourn the tragedy and offer my sincerest condolences to the next of kin. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved,'' she said.

The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area of Malappuram district in Kerala around 7.30 pm on Sunday. There were more than 30 people in the boat when it capsized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023