West Bengal CM, Guv mourn deaths in Kerala boat capsize

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed deep grief over the boat capsizing in Kerala that killed 22 people. Bose, who hails from Kottayam district of Kerala, extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the mishap.

''Dr CV Ananda Bose is deeply grieved by the painful incident of a recreational boat capsizing in Thooval Theeram in Tanur, Kerala, claiming precious lives. Dr Bose expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of the hapless victims of the mishap,'' his office tweeted.

Banerjee said she was deeply shocked by the incident.

''I mourn the tragedy and offer my sincerest condolences to the next of kin. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved,'' she said.

The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area of Malappuram district in Kerala around 7.30 pm on Sunday. There were more than 30 people in the boat when it capsized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)