Berlin to hold talks with Israel after destruction of Palestinian school

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-05-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 16:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin will hold talks with Israeli authorities after the destruction of a Palestinian school in the West Bank, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, the spokesperson said that the demolition of the school close to Bethlehem - which the Israeli military said had been constructed illegally - undermined the peace process.

