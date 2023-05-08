Berlin to hold talks with Israel after destruction of Palestinian school
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-05-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 16:14 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Berlin will hold talks with Israeli authorities after the destruction of a Palestinian school in the West Bank, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
Speaking at a regular news conference, the spokesperson said that the demolition of the school close to Bethlehem - which the Israeli military said had been constructed illegally - undermined the peace process.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement