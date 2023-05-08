Maha: Gold ornaments, cash saved for marriage stolen from house
The incident occurred on May 4 night under the limits of Arnala marine police station when family members had gone out to perform a ritual, an official said. Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on to trace the burglars, the official added.
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 08-05-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Unidentified men stole gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 10 lakh saved for marriage from a house in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on May 4 night under the limits of Arnala marine police station when family members had gone out to perform a ritual, an official said. When they returned they found the cupboards in the house ransacked and jewellery and cash missing. Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on to trace the burglars, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 10
- Maharashtra
- Arnala
- Palghar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SECI's renewable energy trade crosses 35 BU mark in FY23; biz generates Rs 10,000 crore revenue
Mizoram Police seize drugs worth over Rs 10 cr, one held
Mizoram: 42-year-old woman arrested with meth worth Rs 10 crore
Mizoram Police seizes drugs worth over Rs 10 crore in Aizawl, woman held
Smuggled gold worth Rs 10 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 18 Sudanese citizens among 19 held