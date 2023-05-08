Left Menu

Maha: Gold ornaments, cash saved for marriage stolen from house

The incident occurred on May 4 night under the limits of Arnala marine police station when family members had gone out to perform a ritual, an official said. Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on to trace the burglars, the official added.

Unidentified men stole gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 10 lakh saved for marriage from a house in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on May 4 night under the limits of Arnala marine police station when family members had gone out to perform a ritual, an official said. When they returned they found the cupboards in the house ransacked and jewellery and cash missing. Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on to trace the burglars, the official added.

