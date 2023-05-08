Left Menu

Indian-origin doctor charged for sexually assaulting female patients in US

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 08-05-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 20:44 IST
A 68-year-old Indian-origin primary care physician in the US state of Georgia has been indicted on multiple counts of sexual assault inflicted on four of his female veteran patients during routine check-ups over a 12-month period, the Department of Justice has said.

Rajesh Motibhai Patel who worked at the Veterans Affairs Medical Centre in Decatur, Georgia is accused of violating his patients' constitutional right to bodily integrity while acting under colour of law and for engaging in unwanted sexual contact, it said in a press release dated May 4.

"Patel allegedly sexually abused his female patients between 2019 and 2020 and violated his oath to do no harm to patients under his care,'' said US Attorney Ryan K Buchanan.

"Veterans and their families expect and deserve the highest quality of healthcare delivered in a safe and accountable setting," said Veterans Affairs Inspector General Michael J Missa.

"Our Veterans have made incredible sacrifices for our country and deserve the best medical treatment and highest quality of care," Buchanan was quoted as saying.

This case is being investigated by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General, the release added.

