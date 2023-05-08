Senegal appeals court hands harsher sentence to opposition leader Sonko

A Senegal court of appeal on Monday handed a six-month suspended sentence to leading opposition politician and presidential aspirant Ousmane Sonko, after an appeal for a heavier sentence, said Boubacar Cissé, a lawyer involved in the case.

In March, Sonko received a two-month suspended prison sentence for libel in the case involving the tourism minister, whom Cissé represents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)