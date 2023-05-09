Odisha: Clash over audio messages, five arrested

A group clash took place in Odisha's Sambalpur city over audio messages, leading to arrest of five people, police said.

The incident took place in Kumbharpada area under the jurisdiction of Dhanupali Police Station in the city late on Sunday.

A man from the locality sent audio messages recording verbal abuses to a neighbour on Facebook messenger, who then blocked the sender.

When the receiver came out of his house, which is only 100 metres from that of the sender, the latter, who was with three-four friends, again passed comments about his family, leading to a brawl which escalated into a group clash, a police officer said.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar said that the situation was brought under control and cases were registered from both sides, following which five people were arrested.

The sender and his associates are yet to be arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, he added.

