Left Menu

Odisha: Clash over audio messages, five arrested

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 09-05-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 00:22 IST
Odisha: Clash over audio messages, five arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A group clash took place in Odisha's Sambalpur city over audio messages, leading to arrest of five people, police said.

The incident took place in Kumbharpada area under the jurisdiction of Dhanupali Police Station in the city late on Sunday.

A man from the locality sent audio messages recording verbal abuses to a neighbour on Facebook messenger, who then blocked the sender.

When the receiver came out of his house, which is only 100 metres from that of the sender, the latter, who was with three-four friends, again passed comments about his family, leading to a brawl which escalated into a group clash, a police officer said.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar said that the situation was brought under control and cases were registered from both sides, following which five people were arrested.

The sender and his associates are yet to be arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023