Left Menu

After NIA, NSG team in Amritsar to probe two low-intensity explosions

As an NSG team reached Amritsar on Tuesday, DGP Gaurav Yadav said the Punjab Police is taking help of all agencies to probe the two blasts that took place in the city within 30 hours.A National Investigation Agency team visited and inspected the site of the second blast on Monday.The first blast happened on the night of May 6 on Heritage Street, near the Golden Temple.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-05-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 15:10 IST
After NIA, NSG team in Amritsar to probe two low-intensity explosions
  • Country:
  • India

As an NSG team reached Amritsar on Tuesday, DGP Gaurav Yadav said the Punjab Police is taking help of all agencies to probe the two blasts that took place in the city within 30 hours.

A National Investigation Agency team visited and inspected the site of the second blast on Monday.

The first blast happened on the night of May 6 on Heritage Street, near the Golden Temple. One person was injured and the glass facades of some buildings in the area were damaged in the blast.

The second low-intensity blast on the same street on the morning of May 8 injured one more person.

Punjab Police said it has not found any trigger device or detonator from the area that may have been used.

''We are deeply investigating the Amritsar incident. We have not found any detonator or any such thing. Our forensic team is investigating,'' DGP Yadav said.

''We are checking from all angles. if there is any mischief, any terror angle or any personal motive, we will thoroughly investigate,'' he told reporters in Ludhiana.

Stressing that the Punjab Police was investigating the two blasts, the DGP said they were taking help of all agencies like the National Security Guard. ''They (NSG) have specialisation in blast investigation,'' he said.

''With the cooperation of all these (agencies), we want to find out what happened and what are the facts,'' Yadav said.

The DGP, who visited Amritsar on Monday, previously said it appeared the explosive was kept in a container. It was made very crudely and assembled and no shrapnel was used, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023