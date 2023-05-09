Man held for molesting minor girl in Delhi's Nand Nagri

A 38-year-old shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Saturday, they said, adding the accused has been identified as Mohammad Imam alias Imamuddin alias Imran, a resident of Nand Nagri. A case has been registered against the accused, they said.

Imam was previously involved in 18 criminal cases, including Arms Act, robbery, criminal assault and burglary, police said.

