Railway ticket examiner arrested for misbehaving with woman passenger in Kerala

A railway ticket examiner was arrested from Kottayam railway station on Tuesday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman on a passenger train going from Nilambur to Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning after the train -- Nilambur-Kochuveli Rajya Rani Express -- passed Aluva station, a Kottayam Railway Police officer said.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 18:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A railway ticket examiner was arrested from Kottayam railway station on Tuesday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman on a passenger train going from Nilambur to Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning after the train -- Nilambur-Kochuveli Rajya Rani Express -- passed Aluva station, a Kottayam Railway Police officer said. According to the woman's complaint, she had a RAC ticket and was sitting in the S-4 coach of the train when the ticket examiner (TE) came and sat beside her and also held her hand tightly, despite objections raised by her. She immediately called the Railway control room in Thiruvananthapuram, which in turn informed the RPF personnel on board the train to find out what happened, the officer said. The RPF personnel spoke to her and the 35-year-old TE and then took him into custody. Thereafter, his medical examination was carried out which revealed he had consumed alcohol, the officer said. Based on the RPF personnels' and medical report and the statement given by the woman, the TE was arrested and presented before the court which remanded him to 14 days judicial custody, he said.

