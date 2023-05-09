Left Menu

Low-intensity blasts near Golden Temple: NCM chief writes to Punjab CM, seeks expeditious probe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura has written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the recent low-intensity explosions on a heritage street near the Golden Temple and sought a time-bound investigation into them.

A low-intensity explosion occurred on Monday on a heritage street near the Golden Temple here, the second in the area in less than 30 hours, prompting authorities to further step up security.

One person was injured in each of the blasts on May 8 morning and May 6 evening on the road that is dotted with shops and food joints and witnesses heavy footfall every day.

In a statement, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) said that after the two blasts took place, millions of devotees want action towards expeditious investigation to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

''Such incidents create fear in the mind of people and prevent them from undertaking religious pilgrimage to the holy site of worship,'' the NCM said.

The NCM chairperson has written a letter to the chief minister of Punjab requesting him to direct the authorities concerned to take ''time-bound action towards investigating the cause of the blast and arrest of the perpetrators, if any'', the statement said.

