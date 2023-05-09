Noida: Man abducts, injures neighbour's 5-year-old son over petty dispute

A man allegedly kidnapped his neighbour's five-year-old son, injured him with a sharp-edged weapon and dumped him outside a crematorium here over a petty dispute with his mother, police said on Monday.

The accused neighbour has been identified as Deepak Chaurasia, they said.

According to a complaint filed by Chintaram Verma, a resident of Sector 112, his wife had an argument with Chaurasia about a week ago. Assuming it to be a petty dispute, Verma did not pay heed to it, Jitendra Kumar Singh, in-charge of Police Station Sector-113.

At around 10 am on Monday, Chaurasia came outside Verma's house and saw his two children -- Ragini (8) and Ajit (5) – playing in front of the gate, he said.

Chaurasia picked up Ajit and pushed him onto the motorcycle. Ragini tried to stop him and raised an alarm but the accused fled with the boy, Verma said in his complaint.

Following this, Verma moved to the police and in the evening information was received about the admission of a child at the government hospital in Bhangel, Singh said. After reaching the hospital, Verma identified the child as his son Ajit. Singh said that it was discovered that the child was thrown outside a crematorium in Bhuda village in an injured condition. The minor had cut marks on his neck and legs.

A case is being registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, he said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far.

