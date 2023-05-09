Left Menu

PHED engineer among 3 held for taking bribe of over Rs 3 lakh

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-05-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 22:23 IST
PHED engineer among 3 held for taking bribe of over Rs 3 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Three people including an executive engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) were on Tuesday detained for questioning for allegedly taking a bribe of over Rs 3 lakh, an anti-corruption bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.

Dharmendra Kumar Deepak, posted PHED in Bayana of Bharatpur district, his driver Santosh Kataria and broker Surjeet Singh Jat were detained on information that they were about to take a commission from a contractor for works done under 'Jal Jeevan mission', he said.

The contractor had recently received Rs 8 crore payment for the works done by him and commission from the payment had to be paid to the accused on Tuesday.

After verifying the information, an ACB team conducted a raid and seized Rs 2.5 lakh from Deepak's bag kept in the boot of a vehicle in his office and Rs 1 lakh from his rented house, the spokesperson said.

During the search, Rs 11,500 were found from the engineer's pocket and Rs 51,700 from Singh's possession, he said.

A total of Rs 3,68,700 was recovered. All three accused are being interrogated about the unaccounted cash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023