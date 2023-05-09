Left Menu

International smuggler held for carrying gold paste worth Rs 1.80 cr at Nagpur airport

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB and Customs officials nabbed an international smuggler who was carrying 3.35 kg gold worth more than Rs 1.80 crore at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra.The smuggler was apprehended on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after he landed from Jeddah.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-05-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Customs officials nabbed an international smuggler who was carrying 3.35 kg gold worth more than Rs 1.80 crore at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra.

The smuggler was apprehended on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after he landed from Jeddah. He was to hand over the gold to another person, an official said on Tuesday.

''Due to the heightened security and recent seizures of drugs and other prohibited items at Mumbai and other major international airports in the region, a plan was made to smuggle a consignment through any other international airport, and the accused person chose the Nagpur airport to land,'' the official said. He was intercepted by officials of the Customs Department at the request of NCB. During the search, seven small white packets were found to be carefully stitched along the inner side of his jeans pant, the official said, adding that a semi-liquid paste of golden colour was recovered from each packet of the smuggler. It weighed 3.35 kg.

Customs officials in Nagpur are investigating the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

