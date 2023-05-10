Left Menu

Biden, Mexican president talk ahead of expected migrant wave

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 00:30 IST
Biden, Mexican president talk ahead of expected migrant wave

(Updates with comments from Mexican president) WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) -

U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke by phone on Tuesday, both countries said, ahead of a U.S. policy shift that is expected to drive an increase of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Lopez Obrador said on Twitter the two had discussed their commitment to work together on migration, as well as drugs and arms trafficking.

They also discussed "cooperation in caring for the continent's poorest," Lopez Obrador added. (Reporting By Steve Holland, Jarrett Renshaw and Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

