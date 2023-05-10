Left Menu

Hong Kong security chief criticises WSJ opinion piece on 'Subversive' art -media

Hong Kong's Security Chief Chris Tang criticised an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on a seizure by authorities of a statue commemorating Beijing's Tiananmen Square crackdown on democracy protesters in 1989.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 06:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 06:54 IST
Hong Kong security chief criticises WSJ opinion piece on 'Subversive' art -media

Hong Kong's Security Chief Chris Tang criticised an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on a seizure by authorities of a statue commemorating Beijing's Tiananmen Square crackdown on democracy protesters in 1989. Tang said in a letter to the newspaper that the WSJ opinion piece, titled "Subversive Art is a crime in Hong Kong", contained "groundless remarks" that mislead leaders, broadcaster RTHK reported late on Tuesday.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the letter and both the WSJ and Hong Kong's government did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Journal said in its opinion piece that the seizure by Hong Kong Police's National Security Department of the "Pillar of Shame" statue was quietly executed and done without due process.

Tang said this was untrue and that officers took action with a court warrant on Friday and issued a press release on the operation. "That the opinion piece presented the exhibit of the criminal investigation as an 'artwork' and the case as one concerning mere 'dissent' is totally misleading," the RTHK cited Tang as writing.

The Pillar of Shame, created by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot, is an eight metre (26 feet) tall statue depicting dozens of torn and twisted bodies that commemorates protesters killed in the crackdown in and around Tiananmen Square in 1989. The two-tonne copper Pillar of Shame was first exhibited at a Tiananmen Square commemoration in Hong Kong in 1997, the same year Britain handed the city back to China.

In 2021, the University of Hong Kong dismantled and removed the statue "based on external legal advice and risk assessment for the best interest of the university". It has since been kept in a cargo container on university-owned land. The seizure comes weeks ahead of the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Hong Kong had traditionally held the largest annual vigils in the world to commemorate the crackdown but vigils have been barred by police from taking place since 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders: Insurers

Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023