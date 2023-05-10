Left Menu

US urges WHO to invite Taiwan to observe May meeting

"Inviting Taiwan as an observer would exemplify the WHO’s commitment to an inclusive, 'health for all' approach to international health cooperation," Blinken said in a statement. The U.S. support for participation is in line with Washington's one-China policy, he added.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 10-05-2023 09:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 09:32 IST
US urges WHO to invite Taiwan to observe May meeting
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is encouraging the World Health Organization to invite Taiwan as an observer at its annual meeting in Geneva from May 21 to 30, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

China, which considers Taiwan to be one of its provinces, began blocking its participation in the WHO's annual assembly from 2017, in a diplomatic campaign to isolate the island, which rejects the Chinese sovereignty claims. "Inviting Taiwan as an observer would exemplify the WHO’s commitment to an inclusive, 'health for all' approach to international health cooperation," Blinken said in a statement.

The U.S. support for participation is in line with Washington's one-China policy, he added. In a statement, Taiwan's foreign ministry thanked the United States for its strong support for participation, adding that the island's exclusion would be "completely beyond reason" and harm global health co-operation.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023