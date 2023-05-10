Left Menu

UP police constable shot dead while chasing motorcycle riders

A constable was shot dead in Orai area here on Wednesday while he was chasing some suspicious persons on a bike, police said.Bhedjeet Singh, who was posted at a highway police outpost, tried to stop a motorbike. When the bike riders did not stop he chased them, Superintendent of Police, Iraj Raja said.During the chase, they opened fire killing the constable on the spot, the police officer said.

PTI | Jalaun | Updated: 10-05-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 09:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
During the chase, they opened fire killing the constable on the spot, the police officer said. Senior police officials and a forensic team have reached the spot and attempts are on to nab the accused, Raja added.

