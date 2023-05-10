Left Menu

Property of accused in militancy case attached in J-K's Pulwama

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Wednesday attached the property of an accused in a militancy case in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Officials said the property belongs to Fayaz Ahmad Magray, who is an accused in a militancy case registered by the NIA.The property has been attached under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-05-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 12:04 IST
Property of accused in militancy case attached in J-K's Pulwama
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached the property of an accused in a militancy case in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Six shops at Lethpora in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district were attached as part of the action. Officials said the property belongs to Fayaz Ahmad Magray, who is an accused in a militancy case registered by the NIA.

The property has been attached under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023